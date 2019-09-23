Vancouver police K9 bolts across street, attacks someone on street

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a police K9 got loose while officers were responding to a call Sunday evening near W 13th St. and Columbia St.
In a video shot by a witness, the dog can be seen bolting across the street and attacking a man who, according to investigators, had nothing to do with their call.
“I could not believe what I was seeing. I honestly could not believe that this was real life,” said Nathan Lux, who shot cellphone video of what happened. “You could hear the police just going, ‘Heel! Heel! Heel!’”
In the video, you can see the dog grab hold of a man’s arm and not let go until officers could pull the K9 off.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A @VancouverPDUSA K9 breaks free, and attacks someone on the street.Police say they were responding to a call yesterday when it happened. That person hurt had nothing to do with that call.FULL STORY @ 6:00 on @fox12oregon Video courtesy: Nathan Lux pic.twitter.com/Rx8WBxF0l5— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) September 23, 2019
“All I saw was just an innocent guy, just walking up the sidewalk,” said Lux. “By the time he’s looking at what’s happening, just getting attacked by a dog.”
Lux tells FOX 12 it didn’t appear the K9 was listening to the officer’s commands.
“I’m not trying to be critical, but [the officer] was pretty slow to get to the dog,” said Lux. “He definitely got gnarled up from the first and probably second, third, fourth tug.”
The man who was attacked by the K9 had minor injuries, according to police, and did not go to the hospital.
The Vancouver Police Department will be conducting an internal investigation, and the K9 will be removed from deployment until that’s complete.
