VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police located a missing 76-year-old woman Monday.
Officers asked for the public’s help finding Charlene Stivison after she left her husband at a car dealership in his SUV on Monday afternoon.
Police were concerned due to her health issues, saying she should not be driving.
By 3:45 p.m., the Vancouver Police Department reported Stivison had been found and she was safe.
No further details were released.
