Vancouver police looking for help finding missing woman

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing endangered woman.
Patricia Marie McVay, 75, was last seen on February 26, but was not reported missing until a social worker noted her absence from medical appointments on March 11. Her vehicle was found on March 16 at a motel near Vancouver Mall.
McVay has a home in Castle Rock, but was renting a motel room in Vancouver. A family member found the vehicle and her belongings at the motel. She is 5’1”, about 135 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
If anyone knows of McVay’s whereabouts, please call 911 for a welfare check.
