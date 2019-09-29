Vancouver police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police say Nash Modin was last seen at his home, on the home’s video surveillance at 5:45 a.m. Sunday as he prepared to leave on his own and dressed for the wet weather.
Nash left a note saying he was upset and needed time to reflect, according to police.
Police say all possible locations where he might have gone have been checked, with no additional information of his location.
Nash is described as a white male who is 5’ 3” tall and weighs about 95 pounds with sandy brown hair. He is wearing a gray winter coat with fluorescent green sleeves, a packed royal blue backpack and dark pants.
Police say Nash was last known to be on foot. He has no cellphone or communication devices with him, and his family says he should not have any social media accounts.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.
