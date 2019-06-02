Vancouver police looking for missing elderly couple

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly couple.
Police say 81-year-old Wesley and 72-year-old Crystil Cherry were last seen leaving their east Vancouver home on Saturday evening.
Wesley Cherry is described as a white male who is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 300 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and wears glasses.
Crystil Cherry is described as a white female who is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.
Police believe the couple is together in a 2000 white Honda CRV with Washington license plate 654-YVM. Police say they may be in need of medical assistance.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.
