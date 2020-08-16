Vancouver police looking for missing endangered man

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 72-year-old man who suffers from dementia symptoms.
Police say Darrell Stonehouse was reported missing on Saturday from his home in the NW Lincoln neighborhood.
Stonehouse is believed to have been on the Discovery and Burnt Bridge Creek trail on Saturday. Police say there were several unsubstantiated sightings reported in the downtown Vancouver area Sunday.
Stonehouse is described as a white man with short, light gray hair. He is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
Anyone who sees Stonehouse or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.