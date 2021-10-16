VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man.
Police said 68-year-old Stanley Lunde went missing on Thursday. Lunde was last seen at his home in the 4700 block of East Evergreen Boulevard. Police said Lunde suffers from a medical condition, symptoms of which include memory loss, disorientation and difficulty with reasoning.
Lunde does not own or have access to a vehicle and does not carry a cell phone. He is known for taking long walks in the Vancouver area and he also likes to use C-TRAN buses for transportation.
Lunde is possibly wearing an oversized brown jacket and his shoes may be mismatched. He is about six feet tall and 200 pounds. Lunde usually has a friendly demeanor and likes to socialize with people around him.
If you have any information about where he is, you’re asked to contact Vancouver police.