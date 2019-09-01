Vancouver police looking for missing endangered man

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police on Sunday are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered man.
Police say 35-year-old Zachary Childers has mental health issues that require medication every four hours.
They say he was having an episode when he ran away from family near the Walmart at Northeast 104th Avenue and Northeast Mill Plain Boulevard.
Police say Childers is 5’9” tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He is bald with no eyebrows.
Childers was last seen wearing a sea foam or teal colored polo shirt, gray sweatpants and a black baseball cap with black shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
