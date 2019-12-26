Vancouver police looking for missing runaway 12-year-old boy

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police are asking for the public's help locating a missing runaway 12-year-old boy.
Nash H. Modin was last seen at about 5:10 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the New Seasons Market, located at 2100 Southeast 164th Ave. in Vancouver.
Police say Nash has a history of running away, and they are asking for the public’s help in locating him because he was not appropriately dressed for the cold weather.
Nash is described as a white male who is about 5’ 3” tall and weighing about 100 pounds with sandy blond hair.
He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with blue sleeves, jeans and gray and neon green Nike shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
