Vancouver police looking for robbery suspect

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police are asking for help locating a suspect in a robbery that took place on Thursday.
At 1:20 p.m., police responded to a robbery alarm at the Columbia Credit Union, located at 3003 Northeast 62nd Avenue. Police say the suspect delivered a note and left with an unknown amount of money. He was last seen on foot headed north on Northeast 62nd Avenue.
The suspect is described as a white man, mid to late 20’s, thin build and short strawberry blonde hair. last seen wearing a bright blue polo shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vancouver police tip line at 360-487-7399.
