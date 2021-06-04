VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police say a woman is under arrest after a road rage shooting incident that took place on Thursday.
At 8:02 p.m., officers responded to a drive-by shooting and assault in the 900 block of Southeast Park Crest Avenue. During the incident, police say a female suspect shot at a vehicle which had two adults and two small children inside. No one was injured.
A vehicle and suspect description was obtained from eyewitnesses in the area at the time of the shooting. On Friday police served a search warrant in the 1000 block of Southeast Park Crest Avenue after identification of the suspected shooter and suspect vehicle.
Aundraya Andrews, 26, of Vancouver was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on four counts of assault in the first degree and drive-by shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.