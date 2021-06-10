VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police have made an arrest after two females say someone broke into their apartments and groped them in two separate incidents.
The first incident occurred June 3 at about 3:45 a.m. Officers responded to a burglary in the 13600 block of Southeast Eastridge Drive. Police said an unknown man entered the victim's apartment through an unlocked or open door and groped her while she was sleeping. The victim screamed and the suspect fled.
On June 4, at about 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a burglary in the 700 block of Southeast 139th Avenue. Police said an unknown man entered the victim's apartment through an unlocked or open door, exposed himself and groped the victim. Another woman in the apartment and the victim fought off the suspect who then fled the scene.
During one of the incidents, police say the victim grabbed the mask of the intruder. That mask was retrieved by police and sent to the Washington State Crime Lab for expedited processing. On Thursday the lab contacted the Vancouver Police Department with information that the DNA on the recovered mask matched the profile of Benjamin Jerome T. White, 21, of Vancouver.
White was located by detectives, interviewed, and was subsequently arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail for two counts of first-degree burglary and three counts of indecent liberties.
