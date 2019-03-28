Vancouver police: Man arrested after threatening Dutch Bros. worker with sharp walking stick

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police have arrested a man they say threatened a Dutch Bros. worker with a sharp walking stick.
Kristopher Shaffer, who is now facing an assault charge, reportedly told police he was “just going with the flow.”
According to court documents, Vancouver police were called to the Dutch Bros. on Mill Plain Boulevard on Monday night.
There, a worker reportedly told police Shaffer came up to the service window with the walking stick and was speaking angrily and unintelligibly.
Documents say the victim claimed Shaffer was holding the wooden staff over his head with the sharp point facing down.
When police questioned Shaffer about what he was planning to do with the raised stick, he reportedly told them he has “tried to kill people before.”
Documents say he admitted to police that he had smoked pot and used meth a few days prior.
