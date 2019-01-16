VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he violated a no-contact order.
On Tuesday at around 11:15 p.m., police said they received a 911 call reporting that a woman was taken from a bar by her ex-boyfriend, whom she has a no-contact order against.
Police also said the man, identified as David W. Rose, has a pending case in another jurisdiction for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.
Officers located Rose at a home in the 200 block of Northeast Garrison Road.
Police said a search warrant was executed at the home and officers located Rose and the woman inside. The woman was not injured.
Rose was arrested and booked into the Clark County jail on a charge of felony violation of a no-contact order.
The Domestic Violence Unit is leading the investigation.
