Vancouver police: Man jailed after attacking wife’s ex-boyfriend with baseball bat

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized and another sent to jail after a violent confrontation involving a baseball bat in Vancouver.
Investigators say the confrontation occurred on New Year’s Eve in front of an apartment building in the area of Broadway and East 24th Street.
According to police, Dane Gibbs confronted his wife with her ex-boyfriend while they were walking to the sidewalk. Gibbs’ wife says he grabbed a bat from his car then ran toward her ex-boyfriend.
According to court papers, Gibbs told him, “I have something for you, buddy,” then the victim said, “Let’s do this”.
Court documents show Gibbs hit the victim in the arm, then hit him multiple times on the head.
The victim reportedly tried to crawl away when the suspect hit him several more times, yelling something along the lines of “that’s what you get”.
Officers say they later saw Gibbs throw the bat into a dumpster.
Vancouver police say Gibbs admitted to hitting the victim with the bat. Gibbs will be back in court later this month.
The victim is in satisfactory condition and was expected to be released from the hospital on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.