VANCOVUER, WA (KPTV) - Police say they arrested a hit-and-run driver Thursday evening after a short pursuit.
According to officers, Jerry Sakkan, 28, of Vancouver, hit and damaged a patrol vehicle with a rented SUV in Vancouver Thursday morning.
Police said employees at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Northeast 109th Avenue called for a welfare check on a man inside a 2018 silver KIA, possibly a Sportage model, with California license plate 7ZDS854.
At around 8:30 a.m., officers tried to contact the man sitting in the parked SUV, but he fled the scene.
Police said as the man was fleeing, he struck and damaged a stopped patrol vehicle. Sakkan was then seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed, according to police.
Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department’s Neighborhood Response Team and the Safe Streets Task Force located the suspect vehicle around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of Salmon Creek Avenue and Northeast 127th Street.
Law enforcement says Sakkan fled the scene, nearly striking two more VPD vehicles. The suspect vehicle sustained flat tires after striking a curb, and the short pursuit ended when Sakkan tried to flee on foot.
Sakkan was arrested a short distance away and booked into the Clark County Jail for several felony warrants, as well as attempt to elude, hit and run attended vehicle, and hit and run unattended vehicle.
No officers were injured.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
The rental car company will definitely have a record of who they rented it to. Besides, they scrupulously inspect returned vehicles for signs of damage.
I wish property crime like this was taken as seriously as it is in Vancouver in Portland.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.