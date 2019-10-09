VANCOUVER, OR (KPTV) – A missing 11-year-old boy was found at the Clackamas Mall and reunited with his family Wednesday night, according to Vancouver police.
The police department earlier asked for help finding Phillip Littlefield after they say he did not attend school and did not return home Wednesday evening after leaving his home off Northeast 145th Avenue to walk to a bus stop.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
