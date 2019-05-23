VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police say a 12-year-old boy reported missing Thursday evening has been located.
Police just after 6 p.m. asked for help finding Levi Hand and said he was last seen leaving a group home just after 5 p.m.
Officers Thursday night reported the boy had been found and said he is safe.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.