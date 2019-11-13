VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A missing 11-year-old boy was found safe Wednesday after he was reported missing to police.
Officers earlier Wednesday asked for the public's help finding Brennan Matthew Bush and said he had last been seen near the bus pick up area at Covington Middle School.
Officers were concerned for Bush's welfare after they said he did not board the bus and did return home.
The police department Wednesday thanked everyone who helped to spread the word.
