VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police say a 15-year-old reported missing and believed to be endangered has been found and reunited with her family.
Police previously asked for the public's help finding Pandora Jade Hertel, who they say is autistic.
Officers Thursday night said she was located at a residence in Vancouver.
After residents became aware of her status through social media and news reports, officers say Hertel was contacted and returned safely to her family.
