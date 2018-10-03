VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy who were reported missing Tuesday night have been found safe, according to Vancouver police.
Miriam Smith and Colby Bott were reported missing around 10 p.m. by family members. Police said they were last seen in the area of LeRoy Haagen Memorial Community Park.
Just before 11 a.m., police said Smith and Bott were located safe and have been returned to their families.
No other information was released.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.