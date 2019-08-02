VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a missing 10-year-old girl has been found and is safe.
Officers earlier Friday said Annaliese Porth, who regularly goes by “Annie”, was missing and asked for the public's help finding her.
They said she had last been seen Friday evening off East 18th Street in Vancouver.
The police department Friday night said she had been located and was safe.
