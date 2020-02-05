VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A missing 12-year-old girl has been found and is safe, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
Police asked for for the public’s help finding Naleiyah Redford on Wednesday and said she was last seen off Vancouver Mall Drive.
The police department Wednesday evening said Redford had returned home and was no longer missing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.