VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says two 12-year-old girls reported missing have been found safe.
Officers asked for help finding Desiree M. Collazo and Fiona R. Belden Monday afternoon and said they were last seen together in Vancouver at Cascade Middle School, where they are students.
Police later Monday afternoon said both girls were found safe and returned to school.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
