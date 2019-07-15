VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police say a missing 37-year-old man has been found and is safe.
Police Monday afternoon asked for the public’s help finding Benjamin T. Harm and said he had last been seen at his home Saturday.
According to police, officers were concerned for Harm's welfare because he has some diminished mental capacity and takes medication.
Police reported later Monday afternoon that Harm had been found and is safe.
