VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police on Saturday say a missing teenager has returned home safe.
On Saturday, officers responded to the 5500 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue on a report of a runaway juvenile.
Police say the investigation revealed that 17-year-old Isaac Martinez had left his home at about noon.
At about 4:20 p.m., police reported that Martinez returned home safe and sound.
