VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 65-year-old woman who was reported missing Tuesday night has been found safe, according to Vancouver police.
Karen Pearson was last seen walking away from her home near downtown Vancouver at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.
Police were worried for Pearson's well-being because she has a mental health disorder and she did not have her required medication.
Police told FOX 12 that Pearson was found safe Wednesday morning.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.