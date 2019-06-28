VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police said a missing 69-year-old woman has been found safe.
Police said Kathleen Gravitt walked away from her home in the 3600 block of Thompson Avenue, close to Fruit Valley Road and 39th Street, on Friday morning.
Police asked for the public's help locating Gravitt, due to her medical issues.
By around 11:30 a.m., police said Gravitt was found walking in the area. Officers said she appears to be in good health.
"We thank everyone who assisted with the search," according to a Vancouver Police Department statement.
