VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A missing Vancouver woman has been found safe.
The Vancouver Police Department asked for the public’s help locating 75-year-old Irene Holden on Friday.
A welfare check was requested by a family member, but Holden was not at her home and it was unknown where she had gone.
By 4 p.m. Friday, Vancouver police said Holden had been found and she was safe.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
