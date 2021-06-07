Vancouver police

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police say a missing 11-year-old has been found safe.

Kimberly “Kimmy” Yancy-Berg is Asian, 5’0”, has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a burn scar on her right forearm and a missing right top tooth. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black stripes, blue jeans and black shoes with a pink watch. Kimberly was last seen in the area of West 13th Street and Daniels Street.

