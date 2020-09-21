VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a missing 18-year-old has been found and has returned home safe.
Officials on Monday asked for help finding Megan Holien, who they described as missing and endangered.
Police late Monday night said Holien had been found by family and returned home safely.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.