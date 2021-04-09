VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A man who was reported missing is back with his family, police said, after he was last seen in Vancouver early Tuesday morning.
According to the Vancouver Police Department, Samuel A. Stockett, 20, was involved in a hit and run with a semi-truck around 3:47 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5, just north of the bridge.
VPD said Stockett might have received a ride to the Vancouver Mall and then possibly got on the VINE.
Stockett has no known ties to Vancouver, police said.
Police said asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911.
On Friday morning, VPD said Stockett had been found safe and was back with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.