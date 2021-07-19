VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a woman reported missing has been found safe.
Police reported that Jakyra T. Russell, 22, was last seen on Sunday in the 2900 block of General Anderson Avenue.
Russell was located at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday and is safe, according to police. No additional details were released.
(1) comment
Please take this down my daughter is not missing she's left in abusive situation where the abuser was allowed to place a missing person's report you are literally messing with her life.. Take this down immediately you can contact the police as I have done to let them know she is safe and fine
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.