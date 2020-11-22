VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department says a missing 28-year-old man has been located.
Police asked for help locating Richard T. Mcclory on Saturday after he left home without taking his medications, which he needs to take on a daily basis.
Early Monday morning, police said the Mcclory was found safe.
No further details were released.
