VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police say a man who was reported missing early Friday morning has been found safe.
Leland Robertson, 87, left his home driving a silver/gray 2015 Subaru Forester. He was last seen at SW Peace Health hospital around 3:20 a.m.
Police said Robertson has health and hearing problems and his family added he gets easily lost.
Just after 11 a.m., police said Robertson was located by Washington State Patrol following a tip. He will be reunited with family.
No additional details were released by police.