VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department reported that a missing and endangered man has been located in Roseburg.
Vancouver police asked for the public’s help in the search for Timothy Torix on Monday.
He was described as a missing man with severe health issues.
Officers said Torix had called his family to report he was in the Eugene area, but he didn’t know how he got there and was unable to identify his actual location.
By 2:45 p.m. Monday, Vancouver police provided an update, saying Torix was located in Roseburg by an Oregon State Trooper. His family was contacted and informed of his location.
No further details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.