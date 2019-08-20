VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A child who was reported missing after being taken by his father has been found safe, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
Police were searching for 1-1/2 year old Giovonni Jones. Police said Giovonni was taken Monday evening by his father, 35-year-old Cabre Jones.
Police believed they were in the Portland area.
At around 6:30 a.m., police reported that Giovonni had been located and is safe. Police did not say if he was located with his father.
No other details have been released.
