VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A missing 79-year-old woman with dementia has been found safe Sunday, according to Vancouver police.
Police asked for the public's help finding Judith MacClean after she was last seen in Vancouver around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. An employee at a Chevron gas station nearby reported seeing a possible matching subject walking northbound at about 5 p.m.
Just after 9 p.m. police reported MacClean had been found safe. They thanked the public for their assistance.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.