VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A 35-year-old man reported missing in Vancouver has been found and is back with his family, according to police.
Officers Sunday asked for help finding Zachary Childers and said he was endangered. Police said they were concerned for his welfare because he has mental health issues that require medication every four hours.
They say he was having an episode when he ran away from family members.
Police Monday evening said Childers had been found and was reunited with his family.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
