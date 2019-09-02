VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Hudson's Bay High School student who was reported missing Monday morning has been found safe, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
Police reported that Elishah Saheb, 18, was last seen at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday at her home in the 2200 block of Northeast 50th Circle.
Police said Saheb left to take out the trash and never returned.
Just prior to 10 a.m., police said Saheb was found safe.
No other details have been released.
Police would like to thank the community for their tips and help in this case.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
