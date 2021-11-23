VXR police

UPDATE: Police say the missing mother and her 11-month-old son have been found safe. 

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman and her son.

Police said she was last seen on Saturday at her home in Vancouver. She reportedly left on foot with her 11-month-old son, but left behind her phone, purse and other necessities.

She is Native American, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 90 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair that is currently dyed green. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket. The baby was wearing a white or gray top and gray pants.

Anyone with information about the woman and her child are asked to call 911.

