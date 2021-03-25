VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police announced on Thursday that the department will be moving forward with the next steps toward implementing a police camera program in spring of 2022. That is planned to include body-worn, dash and in-car cameras.
The Vancouver City Council adopted budget capacity in the 2021-22 biennial budget to fund a program, and the city has engaged the Community Task Force on Policing regarding the approach to establishing a camera program. Reaching agreement with labor unions and selecting a vendor to supply the camera systems are early steps.
Hiring staff to manage the program, testing the cameras, training the police force and installing cameras in police vehicles will all be part of the plan to launch a comprehensive and fully operational camera program in 2022.
“A camera program for the Vancouver Police Department is an important step to enhance the safety of, and improve interactions between, police officers and the public and increase protection of evidence during criminal investigations,” said Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain.
The city says it will continue to report on the progress of implementing the program.
