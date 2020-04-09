VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department has identified the officer who was involved in a shooting early Tuesday morning.
At around 1 a.m., an officer, later identified as Officer Keith Kircher, 32, was driving in the area of East Fourth Plain Boulevard and Grand Boulevard when he saw two vehicles at the intersection and what he believed to be shots fired from one vehicle to the other.
The suspect vehicle then drove the wrong-way of travel of Fourth Plain Blvd before realizing the officer was behind him.
Police said Officer Kircher believed the suspect driver fired a shot at him and returned fire.
The suspect continued onto Interstate 5 and crossed into Oregon. Police said the suspect vehicle was later spotted on I-5 northbound at the Fourth Plain exit.
The vehicle was located unoccupied near I-5 and the VA campus.
The suspect involved in the shooting has not been arrested. Police have identified the suspect, but they have not released his identity.
The investigation is ongoing.
Following standard department protocol, police said Officer Kircher is on critical incident leave.
Officer Kircher was hired by the Vancouver Police Department in Aug. 2019. He previously worked as a police officer for the Maui Police Department from Aug. 2016 to July 2019.
