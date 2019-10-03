VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police responded to a shooting in a retirement living building in the downtown Vancouver area Thursday afternoon.

Vancouver police were called out to the Smith Tower Apartments at West 5th Street and Washington Street at 2:10 p.m. Shots were fired in the lobby, according to investigators.

Officers confirmed there were three victims, but did not release details on their conditions. The Vancouver Fire Department reported at least two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center later reported receiving two patients from the shooting. Both were listed in satisfactory condition. 

A police department spokeswoman said officers were treating the situation as an active shooter case. 

Police said they had identified the suspect and crisis negotiators were communicating with him by 3 p.m. He was believed to be in his unit inside Smith Tower Apartments.

Police said they had no information that any hostages were involved in the ongoing situation. 

Some residents were evacuated, according to police, while others were ordered to shelter in place.

People were asked to avoid the area. 

