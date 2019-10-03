VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police responded to a shooting in a retirement living building in the downtown Vancouver area Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver police were called out to the Smith Tower Apartments at West 5th Street and Washington Street at 2:10 p.m. Shots were fired in the lobby, according to investigators.
Officers confirmed there were three victims, but did not release details on their conditions. The Vancouver Fire Department reported at least two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center later reported receiving two patients from the shooting. Both were listed in satisfactory condition.
A police department spokeswoman said officers were treating the situation as an active shooter case.
Police responded to a shooting in an apartment building in the downtown area Thursday afternoon. (KPTV photo)
