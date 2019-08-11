VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police say a runaway teenager has been found.
Police say 14-year-old Lauren Contreras was last seen on Saturday in the East Vancouver area.
Sunday afternoon, police said Lauren was found and thanked the media and public for their help in this incident.
