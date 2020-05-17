VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police say two missing sisters were found safe Sunday afternoon.
Police say 11-year-old Cheyanne M. Fulmer and her 12-year-old sister Janaya A. Burnett were last seen in the 13100 block of Northeast 18th Street in Vancouver.
Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, police reported that Cheyanne and Janaya had been found safe.
The department thanked the community for their help in locating them.
