VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a missing woman has been found safe.
Karina Nuno was last seen on July 4. Police said she was at increased risk due to a mental health crisis and has left her home under "unusual circumstances."
Nuno was found safe in the Vancouver area on Wednesday afternoon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.