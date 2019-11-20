VANCOUVER,WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department reported Wednesday that a missing woman is now home safe.
Officers asked for the public’s help Tuesday night finding Jessica B. Santiago. She was last seen Monday.
Police said they were concerned for her health and safety.
On Thursday, officers said Santiago returned to her home and she is safe.
“VPD would like to thank the public for keeping out an eye for her,” according to a statement from the department.
No further information was released by police.
