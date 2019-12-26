VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police were searching for a 12-year-old boy after they say he ran away from home again.
Officers first asked for help finding Nash H. Modin on Thursday.
They said Nash has a history of running away and were concerned for his welfare.
Police say a community member found Modin safe Friday around 9:30 a.m. and officers returned him to his home. They say he ran away again about two hours later.
Saturday evening Modin was found safe, according to police.
