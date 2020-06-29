VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police are investigating after they say a woman was shot at while delivering newspapers in Vancouver early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Northeast 151st Avenue at approximately 2:47 p.m. to multiple reports of shots fired.
The woman delivering newspapers sustained multiple gunshots through the front windshield of her car, with the bullets barely missing her, police said. She was evaluated on scene and was not hurt.
An occupied home in the area was also hit multiple times by gunfire, with no injuries reported, according to the police department.
Investigators later recovered more than 25 bullet casings near the home. They believe the drive-by shooting is associated with a home rented through VRBO in the 1100 block of Northeast 151st Avenue, where a large party was allegedly occurring.
Investigators are looking for any additional witnesses or leads in this case. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department’s tip line at 360-487-7399. Victims who have not reported property damage should call 311.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
What? Wait! Even though social gatherings ('parties') are illegal, of course these upstanding, law abiding, gun toting taxpayers(?) are certainly wearing masks and can't be recognized.
Institute curfews and ban masks and guns at illegal parties in Air B&Bs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.